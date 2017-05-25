Homeless man swore at Mansfield cops when moved on

A homeless man who swore at police after he was told to move on from Mansfield town centre has found himself in court.

David Wilkinson was sitting in a shop doorway, next to McDonald’s, on Westgate, just before midday, on May 10, when he was approached by two officers on patrol.

They told him he was obstructing the footpath and was banned from the town centre by a Community Protection Order, said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

Wilkinson then told them to f*** off three times and upset members of the public, the court heard.

Wilkinson, 37, care of Sherwood Street, admitted using threatening or abusive words when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Wilkinson had been homeless for 18 years, and his only steady accomodation in that time had been in prison.

“The difficulty for him and all the other people in the homeless community is that all the support services are in the town centre,” Mr Hogarth said.

Wilkinson denied swearing three times, but said he had shouted at the officers about being homeless in an alley.

“He was asked once nicely,” said Mr Hogarth. “The second time it was more forceful, then he swore inaudibly. “

He said Wilkinson was now speaking to Framework, the housing charity, to help him with benefits.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.