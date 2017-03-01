Hollyoaks producers warn of fake Facebook casting call

Lime Pictures, producers of hit Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks has issued a warning after it emerged that companies claiming to be recruiting paid extras on its behalf were doing so without the knowledge or consent of the producers.

A number of Facebook posts have been shared by pages claiming to represent the show calling for paid extras, but a statement from Lime Pictures urged people to “be responsible and not to provide personal information or contact details to these companies or accounts”.

It’s statement read: “Lime Pictures only engages reputable casting agencies and professionals in the North of England, all of whom can be found listed on Spotlight.”

One Facebook page called ‘local talent’ claimed to be sourcing extras for the hit show. Its post said: “This will be a paid opportunity. We are looking for around 500 people in total. This job will consist of a full day’s filming.”

The bogus post had been shared more than 67,000 times before being deleted.

Lime Pictures recruits on the following website www.spotlight.com/contacts.