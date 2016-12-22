High speed fibre broadband more popular than ever in Lincolnshire

High speed fibre broadband is more popular than ever in Lincolnshire with the number of people signing up doubling in the last 18 months.

Figures from BT, which is working with Lincolnshire County Council to make fibre broadband available in rural areas, show more than 34 per cent of homes and businesses in the Onlincolnshire roll-out area have already signed up. It compares to 17 per cent in mid-2015.

Onlincolnshire is now starting another phase of improvements, investing a further £11.6 million to extend superfast coverage in the county to almost 97 per cent by the end of 2017.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for IT at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’re seeing a real increase in the number of people signing up for superfast broadband, and with the improvements being rolled out, even more will be able to benefit.

“Improved broadband is not only vital for business growth, but for all residents accessing services, including the growing number of silver surfers, and for young people wanting to download learning materials.

“The possibilities are endless.

“So check www.onlincolnshire.org to find out whether you’re in a superfast area, and contact your internet service provider to upgrade your package.”

The programme is led by Lincolnshire County Council, with BT investing more than £10m into the partnership. Other funding partners include the UK Government through Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK), local authorities and the European Regional Development Fund.

All of the engineering work for Onlincolnshire is being carried out by Openreach, BT’s local network business.