Heritage centre hosting exhibition into Gainsborough’s industrial past

Gainsborough Heritage Centre’s temporary exhibition this month will focus on some of the smaller industrial firms in the town such as Watson’s the shipbuilders, which was established in 1869.

The firm constructed more than 2,000 vessels for the ports, estuaries and rivers all over the world.

They built a range of coasting vessels, steam and motor tugs, oil-carrying barges, fishing vessels, pontoons and tank dredgers.

Messrs Baines Bros. Ltd of North Street and Church Street was a well-known company throughout Lincolnshire as leading pioneers in the cycle and motor trade.

Richard Hammond had business premises in Gainsborough that included a wood shop, wheelwrights shop, smith’s and paint shop.

To find out more about these firms and their founders come along to see the temporary exhibition.

Thecentre is open every Tuesday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm, and every Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Last admission is at 3.30pm on all three days.

Admission charges are £3 for non-members of the association and free entry for member