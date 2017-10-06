Here’s why police swooped on Pelham Street today

A number of police cars swooped on a property in Worksop this afternoon.

Around eight police cars attended the scene, on Pelham Street, and a helicopter hovered overhead at around 4pm today (Friday, October 6).

Three police cars then made their way to Watson Road.

It is understood that officers from South Yorkshire Police were trying to locate a wanted man from their area, but were unsuccessful.

“No arrests were made and police are now leaving the scene,” confirmed a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson.

A bystander said: “I saw all these police cars hurtling down the bypass and followed them here. You know it’s something serious when there’s this many.”

A Pelham Street resident said: “I’ve never seen so many police cars in my life. We were all thought something really bad had happened.”