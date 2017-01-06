Here’s how to sign up to this year’s Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice Colour Dash

Blue Monday, the 16th of January, may be known as the most depressing day of the year- but Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice are trying to change that by encouraging members of the public to sign up to their annual Colour Dash.

The vibrant 5K run, which takes place on Saturday, April 29, has been taking place at Rother Valley Country Park annually since 2014.

Colour Dash tickets are £18 for adults, £9.50 for children and £49 for a family of four.

To sign up to the event, visit http://colourdash.bluebellwood.org

Bluebell Wood, based in North Anston, provides care and support for children with life-shortening conditions across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.