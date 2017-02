The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) and Friends of Mercer Wood Community Group are going to be planting a new hedgerow alongside the pocket park area and some new trees in the woodland area to improve species diversity and habitats for wildlife.

If you would like to get involved go along to Mercer Wood on Tuesday, March 7, and Thursday, March 9.

For more information contact Project Officer Darren Nortcliffe on 07739447956.