Help support horse charity at annual autumn fair

Lincolnshire-based equine rescue and welfare charity, Bransby Horses, will be holding their annual autumn fair on September 24.

A great day out for the whole family, highlights of the event include; equine, farrier, falconry and dog agility demonstrations, shopping, an action packed kids zone, a second-hand rug and tack sale and a delicious selection of food.

With more than 400 horses, ponies and donkeys to care for, the event is an important fundraiser for the charity and also a chance for Bransby Horses to thank their supporters and to welcome new ones.

Donations are gratefully received on entry and all funds raised go towards the welfare work to help care for, rehabilitate and rehome the horses, ponies and donkeys that have been rescued.

Stagecoach is kindly running a free bus service to the event please visit the Bransby Horses’ website at www.bransbyhorses.co.uk or call 01427 788464 for further information.