Help group to save and preserve Isle’s bridleways

Countryside campaigners for the Isle get together next week, and would love new faces to join their ranks.

The Axholme Bridleways Association was founded in 2012 in a bid to save threatened rights of way around the Isle.

Members are keen to point out that bridleways are not just for horses, but are multi-user tracks for walkers, dog walkers, runners and cyclists.

The group is committed to saving paths before 2026, in direct response to the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 which states that ‘rights of way already in existence on 1 January 1949, but not shown on the definitive map and statement by 1 January 2026, will be extinguished’.

There is a current need for a group press/publicity officer and a speaker finder.

A spokeswoman said: “If you are passionate about walking, riding, cycling or running in our local countryside, then join us!”

A meeting takes place at the Red Lion, Epworth, on the evening of March 13. For details, call 07779 434213.