Help fill shoeboxes for needy Eastern European families

Isle residents are being urged to help needy families in Eastern Europe by donating to an appeal this month.

Double amputee Alan Rayment, along with friends and family, is hosting a shoebox appeal at the Community Hall in Crowle from 10am on Sunday, October 22, in aid of Link to Hope.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We ask people to fill a shoebox for a family - not just a child.

“Our list contains items for all family members and includes items such a shower gel/shampoo, family games, stationery items, gift for mum and dad as well as sweets, soft toys, hats, scarves etc.

“Our annual Family Shoebox Appeal has been running since 1992 and has delivered smiles to thousands of people in Eastern Europe over the years.

“In fact, we have sent over 600,000 shoeboxes to hundreds of different locations.”

They added: “It’s a really simple idea, anyone can get involved.

“The family shoeboxes of gifts are given to families who often have to make a choice between buying food or fuel at Christmas time - buying presents is just not a priority.”

Alan said: “Our aim this year is to create 200 boxes.”

For more information visit http://linktohope.co.uk/shoebox-appeal