Help children by giving Banardo’s your unwanted gifts

Barnardo’s is asking people to recycle their unwanted Christmas gifts and help vulnerable children at the same time.

Barnardo’s is appealing for unwanted gifts to be donated to their shops so they can be sold to raise vital funds to help disadvantaged children and young people, including those who are living in poverty, who are disabled or who have been sexually exploited.

It is estimated that more than £2.4 billion worth of Christmas gifts are unwanted with a third ending up in cupboards gathering dust.