Heaven 17 tempt fans with Sheffield homecoming show

Sheffield favourites Heaven 17 are promising some synthetic delights at a special homecoming show.

The Eighties synthpop stars – famous for hits such as Temptation and Come Live with Me have announced The Tour of Synthetic Delights 2 in November – and kicking off at Sheffield’s Foundry on Friday, November 10.

Keyboard player Martyn Ware – onehalf of the group alongside singer Glenn Gregory – says: “Every gig we do, in any circumstances with any demographics, Temptation always works. I could play it on a guitar in a local pub and it would work. I could do it on a tin whistle in St Kilda and it works.

“I can talk to anyone I’ve never met before, any age almost, and they all know what it is. It’s just bizarre. You would be Abba if you could continue writing that over and over again.”

Support comes from Blancmange and tickets, priced £25, are now on sale from www.ticketweb.co.u

