Yoga and pilates lovers stretch out in aid of Doncaster hospice

A team of yoga and pilates teachers and students have stretched out to raise £683 for Doncaster’s hospice.

It’s the third year running that the clients of the Tall Trees Yoga and Pilates Studio at Woodfield Park, have raised cash for St John’s Hospice at Balby. Over the last three years they have now raised £2448.

Mick Hammond, who runs Tall Trees Yoga and Pilates Studio at Woodfield Park, Balby, raised the money by holding a mindfulness workshop, a yoga and dance class, meditation and a sponsored ‘sun salutation’ or yogathon.

Mick said: “I am so proud of Tall Trees studio and the dedicated teachers who provide the classes. It is a beautiful place for yoga, we are so lucky and it’s a pleasure and a honour to give a little back by supporting such a worthwhile cause.”

Chris Smith, of the hospice, said: “Thank you to everyone who has helped to raise this money. It will go towards supporting the patients who use our services.”