Staff at Doncaster hospital need unwanted half used paint

Staff at a Doncaster hospital are making a plea for unwanted part used tins of paint for an art project.

Occupational therapists who work with patients with mental health needs are going to launch the project – but are hoping local residents will donate their unwanted paint first.

The occupational therapists, who are based on the Tickhill Road Hospital site, run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) also need any unwanted paint brushes, masking tape, chalk board paint, sandpaper, gloss paint, clear exterior varnish and empty two litre pop bottles.

If anyone has an unwanted mini-greenhouse, they would love that too.

Sarah Bills, one of the occupational therapists, said: “If you have any items listed here that you no longer want, please donate them to our good cause. We’re aiming to use the paint to create murals on the walls in our ward areas to make them look more welcoming and less clinical.”

If you would like to donate any of these items please either email sarah.bills@rdash.nhs.uk or telephone 07824 354183.