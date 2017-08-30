Securing future of North Lincolnshire health and care services

Local health and care organisations are asking people to get involved as they tackle some of the big challenges facing services in North Lincolnshire.

When services are stretched too thinly, this can lead to poor quality services or services that become unsafe. Health Matters 6 is your opportunity to have your say about some of the ideas being put forward in our area to improve quality and make the most of limited staff and financial resources.

“For example, everyone will have their own ideas about where the NHS should spend its money,” explains Dr Margaret Sanderson, Chair of NHS North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group. “We will be running a hands-on session at Health Matters where people can get a taste of what it’s really like to prioritise where what is a limited pot of money is spent.

“People will get the chance to have their say about the recent temporary changes on safety grounds to some parts of the Urology and Ear, Nose and Throat services at Scunthorpe General Hospital and help us develop plans for the future of those and other hospital services.

“People often tell us it feels like change is something that happens to them. This is an opportunity to be a part of shaping that change and helping us to make it work.”

The event will take place at Heslam Park, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, (Scunthorpe Rugby Club) on October 4 from 1pm until 4pm with refreshments available from 12.30pm. There will be workshops, discussion groups and presentations, including an update from the CCG about some of the financial and quality issues the local health system is currently experiencing.

For people unable to attend the daytime event there is will be a ‘bite-size’ evening session on Wednesday October 18 from 5.30 to 7.30pm at the Civic Centre, Scunthorpe.

More information will be available nearer to the event but you can reserve your place now by sending an email to nlccg.embrace@nhs.net or ringing Janet Gaiger on 0300 3000 567.