Progress following special measures announcement at hospital trust

Patients and members of the public are invited to a series of events to hear updates from their local NHS Trust.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) was placed into both financial and quality special measures earlier this year.

The events will give people the chance to hear about progress the Trust is making to address concerns highlighted by the CQC and the improvement plans being put in place.

A free health check is also on offer for those attending and people will be able to meet members of the executive team to raise any queries/concerns they may have.

Chair of the Trust, Anne Shaw, said: “We want to make sure our community is aware of and understands what is happening at their local NHS Trust. We know that people will have heard the news about the Trust being placed into special measures and will have concerns and questions about what this means and how their local hospital may be affected. I would encourage people to come along to one of the sessions to hear more and to ask any questions they may have.”

One of the issues the Trust will be providing an update on at the sessions is the review of its waiting lists. The Trust has completed the first phase of a significant programme of work to ensure its waiting lists are accurate and up-to-date and is about to embark on a second phase which is expected to take up to six months.

The first listening and engagement event will be held in Goole at the Courtyard on Boothferry Road on Wednesday June 28 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. This will be followed by sessions in Grimsby and Scunthorpe in July.

There’s no need to book, just turn up.

If you are unable to attend a session, the Trust also has a rolling programme of events for members of the Trust. See http://www.nlg.nhs.uk/about/membership/ for more information.