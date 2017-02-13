Physical activity sessions for people affected by cancer

North Lincolnshire Council is working with Macmillan Cancer Support to offer a six week programme to provide an introduction back into exercise for people affected by cancer.

The six week programme starting on February 16 is being provided through the council’s Active Together programme.

It is open to anyone with a cancer diagnosis, whether that is living with the condition, receiving treatment or in recovery. Friends and family are welcome to attend to offer support or get involved as well.

Getting active can be a daunting prospect for anyone. This six week programme will help ease some of the anxiety you may feel. The session will be fun and informal and cover a range of exercise options that will suit different tastes and abilities.

Not only is it a great chance to get active, but also the perfect opportunity to get out and socialise with others too.

The sessions will take place at The Pods in Scunthorpe every Thursday from 11am to 12pm for six weeks.

The first session on Thursday February 16 is a drop-in session so go along anytime between 11am and 1pm. You will be able to meet the staff delivering the programme and talk about what activities you would like to take part in and help plan the next six weeks.

There is no commitment to join, but if you decide to go ahead after speaking to the team you can complete the registration form and a short medical screening questionnaire so the right activities are recommended for you.

At each session there will be coaches from the Active Together team and the Macmillan Therapy team.

By taking part in the sessions you will be able to find out what activities are suitable for you and receive support on long-term opportunities to stay active.

A second six week programme will start on Thursday April 7.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Getting back into exercise can be quite daunting, especially if you have a health condition to deal with. This is why we are working with Macmillan Cancer Support to offer a programme for people affected by cancer to find activities that suit their needs and enable them to get active.

“Go along to the drop-in session to find out more information and see if the programme is for you. You are not committing yourself to anything by attending; it is just an opportunity to discuss your options.”

For more information on the six week programme, call 01724 297270.