Nursing degrees available to undergraduates

BPP University School of Health has secured partnerships to offer full, nursing degree education to undergraduates in the North of England and London – for the first time in the university’s history.

Nursing and Midwifery Council’s (NMC) approval also means that BPP University is the first independent provider of nursing degrees.

The milestone programme launch will see BPP University School of Health team up with Rotherham Doncaster South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) to offer the BSc (Hons) Nursing (Adult) and BSc (Hons) Nursing (Mental Health) pre-registration nursing degrees. These will be delivered on-site at RDaSH’s education centre in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, from September 2017. The BSc (Hons) Nursing (Adult) will also be delivered at BPP University London Waterloo.

The University is also developing a partnership with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust alongside RDaSH, to offer placements for undergraduates studying BSc (Hons) Nursing (Adult).

BPP University School of Health has also struck up a partnership with a London-based hospital trust (to be announced) to offer the BSc (Hon) Nursing (Adult) and BSc (Hon) Nursing (Children’s) pre-registration nursing degrees at BPP University’s Waterloo site in London. Students will also be able to complete practice placements at the London-based hospital trust.

Professor Lynne Gell, Director of Nursing and Healthcare Education at BPP University School of Health, said: “This is ground-breaking for BPP University and this success is testament to the strong relationship we have built up over the last few years with trusts like RDaSH where we’ve previously delivered two successful programmes. I’m thrilled that together we can educate the next generation of nurses through first-class, professional-focused teaching.

“BPP University School of Health is proud of its commitment and dedication to offer a quality undergraduate nursing programme. Strong partnerships with RDaSH and our work in London shows that we continue to innovate and maintain the highest standards to educate the sorely-needed nurses of the future.”

Each three-year, full-time degree will combine a range of contemporary modules, hands-on access to clinical skills facilities and online learning materials to support students, so they can enter the professional nursing register and be ready to provide a high standard of safe and effective care to the public.

Scholarships and bursaries from BPP University School of Health will be made available to outstanding applicants and there will be two intakes commencing September 2017 and March 2018.

Dr Deb Wildgoose, Director of Nursing and Quality for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), added: “BPP University is providing a first for nursing students, it’s a privilege to work in partnership on this initiative. It creates excellent opportunities for local people who want to be nurses and to be able to study locally. They can gain vital work-based training in our organisation.”

Moira Hardy, Acting Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Quality at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: “As a teaching hospital we are committed to providing as many educational opportunities as possible for our current and future staff. We look forward to developing a working relationship with BPP University to provide an undergraduate nursing degree. This is very exciting for the Trust and is a real opportunity for Doncaster and Bassetlaw, as we can effectively grow our own nurses from the communities we serve, providing our future nurses with the chance to complete their professional training and education locally.”

Professor Tim Stewart, VC BPP University, said: ‘’We are delighted that these major trusts recognise the high-quality professional education that BPP University provides and as a result wish to work with us.”