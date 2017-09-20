More help needed to bring Hospital Trust out of Special Measures, claims Isle MP

Front line staff are not to blame for the North Lincolnshire and Goole Hospital Trust being placed in Special Measures again, but failings at senior management level are, claims Isle MP Andrew Percy.

Concerns about the future of the beleaguered Trust were aired at a meeting between local MPs, health minister Philip Dunn MP, and NHS England.

It is the second time the Trust has been placed in Special Measures, and it is one of only two NHS Trusts in the country to which this has happened.

Discussion at the meeting covered the improvement plan, ongoing concerns about the future of the Trust and recent changes to its senior management and leadership.

Isle MP Andrew Percy said: “As local MPs, we are working closely together to ensure that local patients receive the health care and services from NLAG they deserve.

“The decision to place the Trust into special measures was not a reflection of the efforts of front line staff, but rather a failure within senior levels at the Trust to manage the organisation properly.”

He continued: “Personally, I am reassured by recent changes at the top of the Trust, particularly the recruitment of a new chief executive with a good record of delivering change for the benefit of patients.

“The Minister told us that the Department of Health and NHS England were working closely with the new management team to ensure that they were supported in helping to turn the Trust around.”

One of the big challenges faced locally is that of recruitment, he added, with many NHS doctors and professionals choosing to work in bigger Trusts, often teaching hospitals, where professional development and career progression may be more attractive.

Mr Percy said: “I have asked the Minister and NHS England to look at what additional support could be offered locally to try to address this in our area.

“Most people who use our local hospitals receive excellent first rate care, but we cannot ignore that there are issues in how some services are delivered locally. I’ll continue to work with MP colleagues and others to ensure that everything is done to turn the NLAG Trust around for the benefit of patient care locally.”