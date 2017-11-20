Launch of service for Doncaster families affected by alcohol or drug abuse

Former Public Health Minister, Caroline Flint was on hand this week to launch the Families MOT – a new service for families affected by alcohol or drug misuse.

The Family Moving On Together (MOT)programme gives Doncaster families a safe place to talk openly about the effects of drugs and alcohol.

Caroline said: “This is an essential service supporting not only the person affected by the drugs or alcohol, but their family and children. Across Britain there are 2.5 million children of alcoholics and it’s vital that this service is in place to support families and allow them to talk openly in a safe space.”

This new scheme is coordinated by Project3 Young Persons Health and Wellbeing Service, based at the Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust

Project3 Team Leader Sally Brice, said: “The effects of drug and alcohol addiction can have a big impact on the whole family. The idea behind this programme is to bring families together, who have similar experiences, and to give them the opportunity to talk and listen to each other. We will show them how to make small but positive changes to help improve their family life. All we ask is that those attending the Family MOT are free from drugs or alcohol during each session.”

Doncaster Council Cabinet Member for Public Health, Cllr Nigel Ball, said “This programme provides a vital service to local families looking for help and support with drug and alcohol addiction. I welcome it to Doncaster and would encourage residents to get in touch with the team for more information.”

The Family Moving On Together (MOT) is an eight week support programme for Doncaster families with young children aged between eight and 18 years old, where one of both parents or carers have experienced or are still living with substance misuse.

This new scheme is coordinated by Project3 Young Persons Health and Wellbeing Service and is jointly run by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, and Doncaster Council’s Stronger Families programme.

The Family MOT will take place every week between 4.30 and 7.30pm for a period of eight weeks. Sessions include a mixture of talking, listening, family friendly games and activities to help the family to have a better understanding of addiction, improve their communication and support for each other.

Lydia Rice, Aspire Volunteer and Mentor Coordinator, said: “Results from previous programmes have shown that families who have attended these types of sessions are better able to cope with the challenges of substance misuse in their family. After completing the programme, all families will be invited back for a review twice a year providing continued support and a chance for them to celebrate their success.”

To take part in the Family MOT please telephone 01302 640032, a member of the team will arrange to visit you to discuss the scheme in more detail. Families accepted on to this programme will be invited along for the eight weekly sessions.