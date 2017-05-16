Guide launched to help patients with breathing conditions in Doncaster

The Community Respiratory Nurse Specialists in Doncaster have launched a guide to help people with long term breathing conditions.

The new guide is to help people in Doncaster who have the condition Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease – known in short as COPD and also other respiratory conditions.

The nurses worked in partnership with patients who are members of the local Breathe Easy group, staff from Doncaster Public Health and from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

The guide is full of useful information and facts to help a person with respiratory disease manage it more effectively, which will in turn help to slow down progression of the disease and reduce the risk of developing other conditions that can be related to chest complaints such as heart disease.

The guide also contains a self-management plan – making it easier for a patient to manage their condition, and it can also be taken to doctors’ appointments, so professionals can see the patients’ record of flare-ups.

Dawn Warner, one of the specialist nurses who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) said: “ It’s been a real partnership approach to this booklet. It’s a great guide for a resident who has or is diagnosed with COPD and other Respiratory Disease. It’s full of all of the information they need to be aware of.”

Anyone wanting more information should call the Community Respiratory Nurses on 01302 379501.