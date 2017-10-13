Going yellow for Hospice Care Week

Staff and volunteers at a Lindsey Lodge Hospice have been pulling out all the stops to celebrate Hospice Care Week.

Hospice Care Week is an annual week of celebration and action to raise the profile of hospice care across the UK, run by Hospice UK, which aims to help change people’s perceptions of hospice care.

The charity-run hospice decorated a number of its hospice shop windows, and offered a 10% discount to customers on Thursday 12 October, and staff at the Hospice paid £1 to ‘Wear it Yellow’. Staff from the Ancora Medical Practice also visited Lindsey Lodge to find out more about its specialist palliative care and services.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “Lindsey Lodge plays a vital role in the community it serves. Despite this, many people are not aware of what we do, and may be nervous talking about hospice care.

“In response to this taboo, we’ve been holding a series of open days and events, as well as opening our Cake Lounge, to encourage members of the public to come and visit the Hospice, to see for themselves what a caring, compassionate and welcoming place it really is.”

She added: “From nurses to volunteers, chefs to chaplains, corporate partners to carers, Hospice Care Week celebrates everyone involved in providing and supporting hospice care and I’d like to say thank you to everyone involved with Lindsey Lodge for everything they do!”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice will be holding its next Open Day on Thursday 14 December, and welcomes requests for visits throughout the year. For more information please visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk