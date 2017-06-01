Fundraiser celebrates turning 50 by jumping 15,000ft for charity

On Saturday June 17 fundraiser Paul Rowbotham will be helping a local appeal reach new heights by jumping 15,000ft to help bereaved parents at Scunthorpe General Hospital.

Paul, who turned 50 in May wants to help parents whose babies are born sleeping by fundraising for the maternity bereavement suite appeal at the Health Tree Foundation (HTF).

In February, the appeal touched closer to home after Paul’s friends tragically lost their baby due to a stillbirth.

Paul has always been a keen fundraiser helping to raise monies for various charities across the UK, but this will be his first time jumping 15,000ft out of a plane.

Skydiver Paul Rowbotham said: “I cannot begin to imagine the pain you feel when you lose a baby. After watching my friends suffer the heart ache of losing their baby girl, I knew I wanted to help the maternity bereavement suite appeal.

“I wanted to turn 50 in style and what better way to do that than skydive 15,000ft and help raise money at the same time”.

The charity skydive will take place at Hilbaldstow Air field on Saturday June 17.

The maternity bereavement suite appeal aims to raise £150,000 to create a safe haven for parents and families to spend time together with their babies after they have passed away.

HTF community champion Hayley Thompson said: “We really appreciate the lengths our fundraisers are going to help the maternity bereavement suite appeal reach its target.

“When Paul contacted me to tell me what he was doing and why, I realised how a community pulls together to support each other at a tragic time.

“We would like to thank Paul for helping the appeal and wish him all the best with his fundraising efforts”.

If you would like to hear more about the HTF maternity bereavement suite appeal or would like any information about the HTF please contact community champion Hayley Thompson on 03033 305672 or email: Hayley.thompson3@nhs.net.