Former cancer patient’s charity night raises over £2,000 for North Lincolnshire hospitals

A former cancer patient celebrated the end of her treatment with a fundraising night of celebration.

Lesley Boyce, an administrator at Scunthorpe hospital, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent 10 months of treatment at both Scunthorpe and Grimsby hospitals.

She held a night of celebration for friends and family at Ashby’s Crown pub where she raised a massive £2,188. The money will be split between the hospitals’ official charity The Health Tree Foundation’s Pink Rose fund and the ward 18 fund, as well as the Walk the Walk charity and Prostate Cancer UK.

Lesley said “Following a tough 10 months of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy I decided I wanted to raise money for the wards and cha

rities which had helped me.”

Staff at Grimsby’s Pink Rose suite put her at ease after she had a biopsy and the staff at Scunthorpe’s ward 18 helped her through her chemotherapy.

Lesley said: “When I underwent chemotherapy I wore a cold cap which is used to help people keep their hair during treatment. This was a piece of equipment bought for the ward from the charity Walk the Walk which is why I wanted to give something back to them as well.”

Lesley also wanted to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK as her dad had suffered from the illness.

Lesley added: “My fundraising party was a huge success. I was overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and received more than 100 raffle prizes for the event. It would not have been so successful without the support and help I received from family and friends.”

Ward 18 manager Julieann Woollas said “We are grateful of Lesley’s donation for the ward as this will help so many other patients going through a difficult time. Donations received to the ward are greatly appreciated.”

Pink Rose Suite advanced nurse practitioner Helen Lindley said “Thank you very much for the fabulous amount of money raised, it is greatly appreciated.”

You can read Lesley’s story in her own words here: Lesley’s story