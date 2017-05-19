Doncaster opticians puts dementia in the frame

A Doncaster opticians hosted a coffee and cake event with advice from a dementia support worker as part of Dementia Awareness Week.
Sheena Carr of Alzheimer’s Society joined customers and staff at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on Printing Office Street.
Branch manager Leigh Ann Walton said: “It’s a cause we care about because dementia affects the lives of so many people in our community. Sheena was there to give information and advice to those who have concerns about how they can help family members.”