Doncaster mum helping people cope with mental health issuesS

A Doncaster mum of two, author and life coach is hoping her self-help book will help people coping with mental health issues.

Sandra Greatorex, 54, of Balby, runs Butterfly Transformations and during Mental Health Awareness Week reached out to people who may be suffering.

She explained: “A number of years ago I suffered with depression and anxiety and had to take four months off work. It made me realise that my health was the most important thing as you don’t have quality of life without good health and well-being.

“The sad thing about mental health is the stigma that is attached to it. People don’t understand and turn their back on you when you really need them to support you and understand you during this time. All you need is for someone to take the time to listen and let you talk, encourage and support you to do everyday tasks.”

She continued: “I was in my forties when I had depression. I think it is so sad in society today that there are many young people out there that suffer with their mental health and struggle with life. They have so much to look forward to but the pressures in their life is just too much. At a time when they should be having so much fun and enjoying life with their friends and family. As I was a youth worker many years ago I have an interest in helping young people.”

Sandra put her experiences into print by writing a book, You Choice, Your Future, aimed at the young people she had seen struggle deciding what they wanted to do with their lives, and being unable to recognise the qualities they had to offer any employer. She is now donating 25 per cent of sale to mental health charity Heads Together.

She added: “I want to make a difference to young people to put them in a better place even though it may only be a fraction of the many that suffer with mental health.”

To purchase a copy of Your Choice, Your Future, visit www.butterflytransform.co.uk/shop/