Doncaster hospital launches revamped website with patients in mind

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is excited to announce the launch of their new website.

Designed with patients in mind, the web destination is easy to navigate ensuring visitors can access information about the Trust’s three hospitals, how to find them, contact details, visiting times and much more.

In addition to the revamped look, the content of the site has been updated and refreshed and is fully compatible with mobile devices, making it easy to access on a wide range of web browsers and devices. Most information is just one or two clicks away, with an emphasis on graphics and images to give the site a slick and modern feel.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Trust Chair, said: “Our previous website was beginning to show its age and was increasingly difficult to navigate. When we began this project, we wanted to launch a website that was easy to use, providing our visitors and patients with a hub where they could find the information they required.

Now finished and online, we want to encourage local people to log-on and take a look at this very much-improved website and let us know what they think.”

Emma Shaheen, Head of Communications and Engagement at the Trust, said: “When we started to design the new site we wanted a fresh clean look that was easy for visitors to find the information they required. A website is quite often the first point of contact our patients and visitors have with the Trust which is why it is so important to have an up to date, easy to use site. Thank you to our patients, visitors and staff who have been involved with the development of this new site and we welcome continuous feedback to ensure it remains a useful resource for our service users and visitors!”

To access the new website Click here