Doncaster carers’ fair offers help and support

Are you a carer in Doncaster or know someone who is? If so a free carers’ fair is being held next month.

Carers are being invited along, together with the person they care for, to the event in the Therapy Suite at Tickhill Road Hospital, off Weston Road, Balby.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 15 from 11am until 4pm, during National Carers’ Week.

There will be staff from a range of services available to talk to visitors about the range of help and support available in Doncaster.

There will also be a market stall area – full of useful facts and information about support in the town.

Organiser Jo Louise Martin, one of our nursing assistants at the hospital, said: “If you care for a loved one or a friend in Doncaster why not come along to meet us.

“We have a wide range of staff from services across the borough on hand to talk to you

“We have useful information for all types of carers, including those of older people, people with addictions, those caring for a loved one with a terminal illness or a learning disability. So why not come along and find out more!”

For further information call Jo Louise on 01302 796405.