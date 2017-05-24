Blue badge holders can register vehicles for new hospital parking system

Blue badge holders can now register their vehicles for the new car parking systems at Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole hospitals.

As part of a £400,000 upgrade to the car parks new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology barriers are being installed. Work is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The improvement works are being funded by ISS UK Healthcare, the company contracted by Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust to manage its car parking and security.

Blue badge holders who use the car parks regularly are advised to register their vehicle with the car parking and security teams to ensure they receive the fixed rate tariff.

Phil Whale, car parking and security manager for ISS UK Healthcare, said: “We’re inviting blue badge holders to register their vehicle on the new system. After the work is complete when a blue badge holder registered on the system approaches the barrier the ANPR cameras will recognise their number plate and lift the barrier automatically.

“On leaving the site, when patients with a blue badge go to pay at the machine they will be charged the fixed rate fee of £2 rather than the standard parking charges. It means they will also no longer have the inconvenience of having to give their details every time they visit.”

At Goole hospital the pay and display system on the car park opposite the main entrance is being replaced with one of the new ANPR barrier systems.

Currently people have to pay upfront for parking and estimate how long they will be on site, under the new system they will be able to pay as they leave, for the time spent on site.

The car park for the GP surgery (Bartholomew Medical Centre), which is not managed by the Trust, will not be affected by the works.

New payment machines are also being installed at all three hospital sites with a range of payment options including cash, card and contactless options plus online payment, SMS and telephone payments via an app called ‘whoosh’.

Anyone wanting to register their blue badge number on the new system can either fill out the online form on the Trust’s website, email parking.nlag@uk.issworld.com with their name, vehicle registration details and blue badge number or visit the car parking and security office to complete a registration form.

The online form is available on the Trust website at:

www.nlg.nhs.uk/hospitals/grimsby/car-parking/

www.nlg.nhs.uk/hospitals/scunthorpe/parking/

www.nlg.nhs.uk/hospitals/goole/parking/