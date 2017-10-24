Head-shave at Gainsborough shop to raise money for mum’s cancer-hit sister

A caring mum from Gainsborough organised a head-shave at her workplace to raise money for her elderly sister who has been struck by cancer.

Alison Jeffery, 52, roped in four colleagues at the M&S Simply Food shop on Marshall’s Yard, and hopes to raise at least £1,600 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign that runs throughout October.

The staff members before braving the shave.

“My sister, Anne Brackley, is 18 years older than me, and she had practically left home by the time I was born,” said Alison, who is a customer assistant at the shop.

“It meant we never had a holiday together, so we spent five lovely days at Bournemouth during the summer. Three days later, Anne found a lump on her breast and was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

The devastating news triggered Alison into action. Not only has she spent time with Anne, who lives alone, at her home in Bedfordshire to help her recuperate from bouts of chemotherapy, she also launched a fundraising campaign.

“At the time of Anne’s second chemotherapy treatment, we went to a place to get her fitted with a wig,” Alison said. “The lady there suggested she have her head shaved because her hair was falling out by the handful.

Alison Jeffery with her sister Anne Brackley.

“Sitting there and watching her have it done just broke my heart, so that’s where the idea came from for the head-shave at the shop.”

Fellow customer assistants Luke Toyne, Rajiv Shah and Matthew Wylie, and section co-ordinator Charlie Browell-Hall, joined Alison in having their hair cut off by Marshall’s Yard hairdressers, Stringers, last Friday.

Money was raised from a JustGiving page online and also from a prize draw at the shop, for which a host of prizes were generously donated by other Marshall’s Yard businesses, Browns, DW Sports, Rochelle Rose, Sweet Tradition, Body Shop, Cupcakes and The Florist.

“I am thrilled to bits with the response I have had,” added Alison. “It has been amazing. I am really touched.”