Have you seen Heather Hutchinson?

Police officers are concerned for the safety of Heather Hutchinson, 16, after she was reported missing from the Retford area at around 12.55pm yesterday (June 3).

Heather is described as white, of proportionate build and is around 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing orange coloured shorts and a cream top. Heather has links to the Radford and Hyson Green areas of Nottingham.

If you have seen Heather or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1014 of June 3.