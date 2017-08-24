Hard work pays off for GCSE pupils at Queen Elizabeth’s High School

Gainsborough’s Queen Elizabeth’s High School has celebrated another batch of successful GCSE results.

Ninety-eight per cent of students gained five A*-C grades including English and maths, while 41 per cent gained five A*-A grades.

GCSE results day 2017 at Queen Elizabeth's High School in Gainsborough. Pictured are Eleanor Havershon, Lucy Ramsay, and Emma Arguile.

Headteacher David Allsop praised students’ hard work for achieving the grades they deserved.

“I am particularly pleased that 100 per cent of the students who the government considers to be disadvantaged have gained the five A* - C including English and maths measure,” he said.

“Those students who worked hard have been richly rewarded with some excellent results and 26 per cent of the year group gaining more than six A/A* (or equivalent grades) truly represents that hard work.

“Almost all students gained at least one A, A* or 7-9 grade, which again is a reflection of their ability and effort.”

GCSE results day 2017 at Queen Elizabeth's High School in Gainsborough. Pictured are Jack Turgoose and Autumn Usher.

Mr Allsop added: “It has been a particularly difficult year for the teachers to prepare their students for the new GCSE qualifications in English and mathematics as we have not had past papers to guide us with the new specifications.

“Other subjects too have been working on two different specifications as the changes to GCSEs filter through all other subjects. The staff have worked tirelessly with the students to ensure that they are not disadvantaged by these changes and the results this year are testament to that.”

GCSE results day 2017 at Queen Elizabeth's High School in Gainsborough. Pictured are Amber Hutchinson and Sophie Leighton.

GCSE results day 2017 at Queen Elizabeth's High School in Gainsborough. Pictured with her results is Alice Edgar.

GCSE results day 2017 at Queen Elizabeth's High School in Gainsborough.