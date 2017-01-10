‘Happy birthday’ Facebook prank which could put lives at risk

If you spot a Facebook post saying that your phone will play Happy Birthday to you if you call a number, don’t do it – it’ll connect you to 999 instead.

Police have already spoken to one man who fell for the scam today and are now urging others to spread the word to stop more people falling for the trick.

Humberside Police Inspector Allan Harvey from the force command hub, said: “Every time we receive a prank call it prevents someone with a genuine emergency from getting through and could potentially put someone’s life at risk.

“If you see this post on Facebook, please don’t call the number. Where you can, please let people know that it’s a prank and stop others falling for it too.”