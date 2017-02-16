Guest column: Time to volunteer in the great outdoors

Now that the spring shoots are starting to appear it’s time to start thinking about getting outdoors again.

If you’re finding yourself wanting to get back out in nature, or thrive on being able to get your hands dirty and do something practical, perhaps an outdoor role is for you.

Outdoor volunteering opportunities could include helping on an allotment, maintaining a garden at an historic property, helping with outdoor conservation projects or even getting stuck in with some outdoor DIY activities.

There are a huge range of outdoor opportunities in and around Gainsborough.

Local organisation The Conservation Volunteers or TCV as it is more commonly known, involves volunteers in their weekly projects which take place in and around the Gainsborough area.

Their work parties take place on Tuesday and Thursday each week and volunteers can turn up for every session, or just go along once every now and then when it suits.

It’s a really flexible opportunity.

If you prefer a slower pace of gardening, you might like to help at some of our local care homes here in Gainsborough.

Many of them have beautiful gardens which need to be maintained for the residents throughout the year, and you could end up helping to plant new flower beds, create hanging baskets or just simply cutting the grass occasionally.

Further afield, Epworth Old Rectory has an historic walled garden which needs to be maintained for visitors.

They are just about to open up for the new season, so this is a great time to apply.

Work parties travel regularly from Gainsborough, or you may prefer to volunteer independently.

Volunteering outdoors doesn’t just help your community; you may find there are added benefits for you too.

Studies show you can burn up to 400 calories with an hour of light gardening, and there are benefits for your mental health too.

You could even make new friends within the local community.

Why not take the first step and visit your local volunteer centre to see if there’s a role for you?

You never know, you might just be surprised what is on offer.

Pop in to the Guildhall at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough any time between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Alternatively, call 01427 613470 or visit our website at www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk