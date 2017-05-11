Guest column: Help support Dementia Awareness Week

Dementia Awareness Week runs form May 14-20 so let’s all do our bit to support those who are living with dementia.

There are lots of events that will be taking place in the community.

For example, on May 17 from 10am – 4pm, the Dementia Awareness Week roadshow bus will be stopping in Marshall’s Yard with the aim of raising awareness about the Dementia and Alzheimer’s Society’s services and giving support to family and those living with dementia.

Many families are having to face this alone and therefore we need to do all we can to support what is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer.

Offer some of your time to volunteer for the Gainsborough Dementia Café, held in the methodist church, on the first Wednesday of each month, or at the Peggy’s Place Support Group at Trinity Arts Centre each Monday afternoon.

These groups provides a place to socialise and be involved in activities whilst also gaining information and advice from people in a similar position, reassuring those living with dementia that they are not alone in this process and can get support.

You can find out more about supporting those living with dementia in our communities by becoming a Dementia Friend at Gainsborough Uphill Community Centre on May 19.

If you are interested in taking part or would like more information about any of the volunteering opportunities contact us on 01427 613470, visit www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk.

Alternatively, drop in to the volunteer centre in Marshall’s Yard or email westlindsey@voluntarycentreservices.org.uk,where we can advise you on local opportunities or other volunteering opportunities in your area.

n Isabella Sutlciffe is part of the voluntary services team in West Lindsey.