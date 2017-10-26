Guest column: Gainsborough’s future is being shaped by you

Following a busy summer of public consultation RAGE (Rediscovering A Gainsborough for Everyone), Gainsborough’s neighbourhood plan project has begun to analyse what we have been told by local people.

Some very clear messages are evident in our analysis of our consultation on the future shape of our town.

We will seek to address these within the neighbourhood plan.

Protecting Gainsborough’s heritage is a clear priority for many.

Seeing the town centre find ways to welcome a new era of prosperity is desired too.

The consultation has enabled us to identify properties that people feel are worthy of protection that are not currently listed buildings.

There is a strong desire to see the riverside become a leisure destination.

Developing a night time economy also gathered strong support.

Understandable concern has been expressed for streets that are unattractive and become a focus for anti social behaviour, mainly south of the town centre.

Protecting our green spaces is overwhelmingly supported.

People also want to see improved and better accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

We have also been pleased that Gainsborough people are, on the whole, rightly proud of their town and welcome growth and development.

Of course there are those that will never be happy, but we are pleased to say they are a tiny, and at times vociferous, minority.

Consultation continues this autumn by working with local schools.

By the end of the year we will be begin working on the first draft of the plan, which I hope will be ready for consultation in the early part of next year.

The full timescale for the plan can be found on our website at www.ragegainsborough.co.uk

We would also like to thank those that have taken a keen interest in our work by joining our peoples panel.

The panel acts as a critical friend to the neighbourhood plan steering group.

Compared to other communities currently devising neighbourhood plans, Gainsborough is forging ahead.

I have been approached by groups forming plans from other towns in the East Midlands eager to discover the techniques we are using to progress our plan.

The Gainsborough Town Plan published by the Town Council in 2014 has been a useful tool in progressing this plan so rapidly.

Michael Hopper is chairman of RAGE