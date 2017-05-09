Guardian Rose for Worksop PE teachers who encouraged colleagues to go the distance

A pair of sporty teachers who spurred on their colleagues to improve their physical and mental wellbeing through fitness have been recognised for their efforts with a Guardian Rose.

Chris Johnson and Mary Paton, sports coaches at Sparken Hill Academy, were presented with the award at a surprise ceeremony at the school this week.

The pair set up a ‘Couch to 5k’ running group for their fellow teachers with the initial goal of completing a five kilometre run in Clumber Park.

They held two sessions a week to support staff members and ran with participants didn’t feel comfortable running on their own.

Staff members were thrilled when they completed the 5k Clumber Park run and later went on to complete a 10k run through Welbeck.

The sessions were both so popular that they will continue throughout the year.

Lindsey Sankey, a teaching assistant who was one of the group members said: “We were thrilled to complete both running challenges.

“We wanted to thank mary and chris for all the time, support and encouragement they have given us.”

Headteacher Richard Liley said: “Staff wellbeing is so important to us here at Sparken Hill Academy.

“Mary and Chris’ drive and enthusiasm has kept the group running in all weathers from hale and gale force winds to beautiful sunny days.

“The Sparken Hill Runners have enjoyed the whole process so much they continue to run after school each week with a number of the runners also completing the Welbeck 10k run.

“Mary and Chris Johnson are now extending this enthusiasm to Sparken hill parents and carers and their children with family fun runs planned imminently.

“The group epitomise the phrase ‘Team work makes the dream work’ and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Our Guardian Roses are generously donated by Walker’s House of Flowers, based in the Priory Shopping Centre.

