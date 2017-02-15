Guardian Rose for children’s ward cuts campaigner Ellen

A Worksop mum who has launched a “tireless” campaign against cuts to Bassetlaw Hospital children’s ward has been recognised with a Guardian Rose.

Ellen King was presented with the accolade in a surprise ceremony at the Roman’s Rest pub, Celtic Point, Worksop, this week.

The mum-of-two was nominated by her friend Becky Keith, who wanted to thank Ellen for “giving parents across the district a voice”.

Becky, whose three-year-old son Zac requires ongoing medical for cerebral palsy, was “shocked” when Bassetlaw Hospital chiefs announced the children’s ward was closing to overnight admissions.

But she says a Facebook petition launched by Ellen against the changes, which has reached more than 14,000 signatures, has given her “hope”.

Becky said: “Ellen is such a lovely and caring person and she is incredibly passionate about healthcare for children in Bassetlaw.

“I wanted to show appreciation for her work on behalf of other parents in the district.

“I have my own campaign, Stand with Zac, but unfortunately Zac was poorly over Christmas and New Year. He can become ill at any time, which is why the cuts shocked me so much.

“I don’t want to have to travel 20 miles to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“In a way, Becky took over the campaign during that time, which made things easier.

“It’s reassuring to know someone cares about this as much as I do.

“She has done so well, organising meetings and marches and working alongside John Mann MP to get the children’s ward open 24 hours again.

“When I presented her with the rose, she told me she didn’t think she had done anything to deserve it, but I couldn’t disagree more.”

Our Guardian Roses are generously donated by Walker’s House of Flowers, based in the Priory Shopping Centre, Worksop.

The award continues to recognise unsung heroes in our community.

So far this year we have presented Guardian Roses to teachers, loving family members, campaigners and nurses.

To make a nomination for someone special, email sophie.wills@jpress.co.uk or call 01909 543017.

The Guardian Rose award is free and will appear in the newspaper and online.