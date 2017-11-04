Greggs reveals launch date for its adored festive bake

For many people, a Greggs festive bake is a key foodstuff over the Christmas period.

Now, after a long wait, the much-loved bakery chain has revealed when the mouth-watering treat will be on sale in all its stores again - and there's not long to wait.

You can get your hands on one - or more - from next Thursday!

For those who've never had one, a Greggs festive bake is a lattice pastry filled with pieces of 100 per cent chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing and diced sweetcure bacon.

All that's in a creamy sage sauce with cranberry and red onion relish and sweetened dried cranberries.

The festive bake may contain 453 calories - but who cares, it's nearly Christmas!