Graham’s Day raises funds for Samaritans

A charity football match held in memory of a Scunthorpe nurse has raised over £1,500 for the Scunthorpe branch of Samaritans.

Hundreds of people attended the second annual ‘Graham’s Day’ at Glanford Park, for a great day of football and to remember Graham McClellan, who passed away in 2015.

Peer Support Worker Pete Lambert, who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) said: “Graham was a great friend and team mate, who touched the lives of many people.

“His great passion was football and he played for two local teams, so this annual charity football match is a fitting way to remember him.”

As well as the game between Graham’s two teams Great Oaks Galaticos and Bennets, there was an under-sevens match during half time and a penalty shoot-out. Supporters were able a variety of stalls including homemade cakes and refreshments, as well as a tombola.

Pete added: “I’d like to say big thanks to everyone who came along for their supported. We’re delighted to have raised so much money for such a worthwhile cause.

“We had fantastic weather it was great to see so many people coming together from within our community to make this a special day to remember.”