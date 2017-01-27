Government funding to help Gainsborough schools improve

Schools in Gainsborough and the rest of the county are to benefit from a government grant to help boost performance and drive improvements.

The Lincolnshire Teaching Schools Together (LTTT) group has successfully bid for £142,500 from the Department for Education.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, who is the executive councillor for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We have some of the best schools in the country, with more than 90% rated good or outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

“It’s important we use the talent, skills and experience of those that are leading the way to help improvements at other schools. This funding will help ensure support is targeted at the right schools.”

The LTTT is a partnership of more than 240 schools. The idea behind it is to strengthen relationships between head teachers, governors and other stakeholders to improve education and be self-sustaining.

Marie-Claire Bretherton, LTTT’s chair, said: “Our aim is to ensure that every school in the county is a good one. The funding will enable us to work together to harness the expertise in the system and direct support where it is needed most.”