Good news for motorists planning a Bank Holiday get away

Highways England is lifting more than 300 miles of roadworks to help people travelling this May bank holiday.

To help make journeys better, Highways England is suspending more than 130 miles of roadworks in the Midlands by 6am on Friday, May 26, until 12.01am on Tuesday, May 30, to help people get away this Bank Holiday weekend with as little disruption as possible.

And before they set off, to help ensure safe journeys, drivers are reminded to:

Check fuel: Make sure you have enough to get to your destination.

Check tyres: Prior to setting off on a long/significant journey, check your tyre pressure and the condition of your tyres, including the spare. Look out for cuts or wear and make sure the tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm, which is the legal limit.

Check engine oil: Use your dipstick to check oil before any long journey, and top up if needed. Take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual.

Check water: To ensure you have good visibility, always keep your screenwash topped up so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen.

Check your lights: If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself at risk. In addition, light malfunctions can be a reason for your vehicle to fail its MOT.

Click here to see a map showing the locations of lifted and completed schemes.

By suspending roadworks, more lanes will be open and many speed restrictions will be lifted.

Those wishing to find out more about driving on smart motorways can head online to www.gov.uk/guidance/how-to-drive-on-a-smart-motorway for more information.