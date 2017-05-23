Good cause event for new Lotto postponed to allow more people to attend

The North Lincolnshire Community Lottery ‘Lincs Lotto’ good cause event that was due to take place today (Tuesday May 23) has been postponed until Tuesday June 27 to allow more people to attend.

Good causes such as local charities, community groups, parish councils and sports clubs are invited to the event that takes place at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Fifty per cent of all ticket sales will go to local good causes. Each charity or community group will have its own web page on the Lincs Lotto website and will be encouraged to drum up ticket sales to help support their cause.

Lincs Lotto players will be able to choose which good cause they want to support when they buy their tickets and 50 pence from every ticket bought will go directly to their chosen cause. There will be a one in 50 chance of winning a prize, plus a jackpot prize of £25,000.

It is expected the first draw will take place in September.

A North Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to those who were planning on coming to the event next week – we hope you can make the new date.

“We want to ensure that as many organisations as possible don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to be part of Lincs Lotto, and that is why we have set a new date to give more people the chance to come along.

“It will be good to see as many people as possible at the event on Tuesday 27 June. You will be able to find out how Lincs Lotto can work for you and help raise money and profile for your good cause.

“This event is only for good cause organisations. The public will be able to find out more details soon.”

Anyone interested in attending the event should contact Rachel Johnson on 01724 296391 or email lincslotto@northlincs.gov.uk