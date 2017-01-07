Glenn steps to be new soundLINCS chairman

Lincolnshire not-for- profit community music organisation soundLINCS have appointed Glenn Tinsley as the new chairman of its board of trustees.

Glenn replaces Rob Williams who has stepped down after five years in the role.

A retired naval captain, Glenn has more than 30 years of military experience and a real passion for music, owning and running his own recording studio for the past 10 years and playing a number of instruments.

He said: “It’s quite evident from my conversations with Rob and the team both how much Rob appreciates and loves soundLINCS and their work, and also how grateful they are for the time he has dedicated and the development he has overseen.

“So much has been achieved in Rob’s five years with the company and he leaves behind big boots to fill.

“I have some great ideas and ambitions for the company though and look forward to working on growing them over the coming months and years.”

Outgoing chairman Rob added: “The time that I have spent with Glenn in this handover period has made me genuinely excited about the direction he envisions taking soundLINCS in.

“I informed the board of my intention to step down almost a year ago now, but said I wouldn’t leave until I was confident the company was in good hands, and I am totally confident that is the case now.

“Even so, I am gutted to be leaving my role as chairman.

“I’ll miss everyone involved with soundLINCS and believe you will never find a more focused, nicer and more rewarding group of people, who are doing something absolutely brilliant making a difference to thousands of peoples’ lives.”

Rob will be continuing his relationship with soundLINCS in the role of technical consultant, using his business and technological expertise to advise on digital developments and innovations within the company.

For information about the work of soundLINCS, please visit www.soundlincs.org or email info@soundlincs.org