Gifts galore and gorgeous frocks at vintage craft fair

You’ll be spoilt for choice on the late May Bank Holiday weekend as Gainsborough Old Hall hosts its annual Vintage weekend and craft fair.

The 1940s themed fair will be taking place over Saturday 27 and Sunday 28th and Monday 29th May, from 10.30am until 5pm each day, with over 50 craft stalls each day from all over the country selling homewares, gifts, confectionary, clothing, jewellery, cards and novelties where you can find the perfect gift for your loved one. Or why not have a rummage in our vintage bric a brac corner.

“Staying with the vintage theme, the day will also feature performances on both days from the ‘Annie Miller Show’, covering 1940s dance songs and wartime sing-a-longs, with refreshments served in the concert area and afternoon tea and cake on the lawns of the hall.

“There will also be a number of vintage cars and outdoor stalls around the grounds and the chance to visit the magnificent Old Hall for the great price of just £2.50! Dress up in your vintage best, and join in with the house and garden party of the year!”

For more information, visit www.gainsborougholdhall.com