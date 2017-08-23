Get your electric blanket checked to make sure it’s safe

As the cold weather arrives later this year, many people will be bringing out their electric blankets ready for use and North Lincolnshire Council is offering to test them free of charge next month.

It is important to make sure your electric blanket is tested regularly.

The danger signs to look out for are - fraying fabric, creasing or folding, scorch marks, exposed elements, damp patches, tie tapes damaged or missing, worn flex or soiling.

The way you store your electric blanket is important to ensure you get the best from it. Do not fold your electric blanket when putting it away as this can damage the wiring, it is much better to roll the blanket.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for safer, greener, cleaner places, said: “If you have an electric blanket and haven’t had it tested, please take advantage of our free electric blanket tests in North Lincolnshire to make sure your electric blanket is safe.

“It is much cheaper to replace an electric blanket than it is your home, so make sure your electric blanket is safe for use.”

Isle residents are invited to Wesley Memorial Methodist Church in Epworth on Thursday September 28 between 1.30pm to 3pm to get their electric blankets checked.