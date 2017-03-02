Get involved in Disabled Access Day 2017

A Do Something Different activity day will take place on Saturday March 11 at Normanby Hall Country Park and at North Lincolnshire Museum, as part of Disabled Access Day 2017.

All activities are free to take part in. They will take place at Normanby from 10.30am to 12.30pm, then at the Museum from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The activities include:

Shelter building

Cooking in the wild

Giant Jenga

Croquet

Dodge ball

Rounders

Archery

Adapted cycling

Hands On – handle objects at the Museum

Do Something Different provides a range of sport, leisure and cultural sessions specifically for adults aged 16 and above with a disability. The project aims to get them more socially and physically active.

Disabled Access Day is a national campaign that started in 2015. The aim is to celebrate good access and create opportunities for people to try something new.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for health and well being at North Lincolnshire Council said: “The Do Something Different project provides opportunities for people with disabilities to get involved in a range of sport, leisure and cultural activities. There are lots of free activities on offer through the project to suit all abilities. Disabled Access Day is a fantastic opportunity for disabled people to take part in something new and celebrate these opportunities in North Lincolnshire.”

A free bus service will be provided from Scunthorpe Community Wellbeing Hub on Alvingham Road at 9.30am to go to Normanby Hall. The bus will then leave Normanby Hall at 12.30pm to take people to the museum. Booking is essential for a place on the bus. Call 01724 297270.

To find out about the different activities available as part of Do Something Different project, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/dosomethingdifferent or call 01724 297270.

For more information about Disabled Access Day, visit www.disabledaccessday.com.