Get hands on with the animals at Normanby Hall petting farm

Throughout the summer holidays visitors at Normanby Hall Country Park will be able to meet a selection of animals at the petting farm.

Visitors can come and see; alpacas, goats, lambs, pigs, rabbits, guinea pigs, a calf, a donkey, and a pony. Daily handling sessions will also take place so you can get hands on with the animals in the Farming Museum education room at 12pm and 3pm. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes.

This is a great addition to Normanby Hall in the summer, alongside the splashpad, land train and play area – making it a very exciting place to visit during the school holidays!

The land train costs £1 and lasts around 15 minutes, running every day. And the miniature railway runs every Sunday and bank holiday Monday afternoon, costing 20 pence.

You could also extend your visit and book to stay overnight on the caravan and campsite. The 15 pitch site has the option of an electric hook-up and access to toilet and shower facilities at the Normanby Hall Golf Club. The site is located in the paddock on a grass field next to the children’s play area.

The pitches on the site cost:

£20.50 a night with electric hook-up for caravans, motor homes, trailer tents (large tents) for two adults and two children

£17.50 a night without electric hook-up for caravans, motor homes, trailer tents (large tents) for two adults and two children

£12.50 a night without electric hook-up for smaller tents

All enquiries should be made by calling 01724 720588 or email Normanby.hall@northlincs.gov.uk

With the new attractions available, the Normanby Hall annual pass is even better value for money. A family pass costs £29, a pass for two is £23 and a pass for one is £16, which allows unlimited entry to the park until 31 March 2018. You can buy your pass online at http://www.normanbyhall.co.uk/visiting-us/annual-pass/ or from the ticket booth or gift shop on site.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “Normanby Hall is a wonderful place to visit for a family day out and children are guaranteed hours of fun with all the activities and events, so take advantage of all that is on offer during the school holidays.

“The petting farm is back again this summer, giving visitors the opportunity to get hands on with the animals in the Farming Museum education room.

“If you don’t already have one, get your annual pass today, the passes are fantastic value for money and you can visit Normanby Hall Country Park as many as you like until March 2018.”

There are plenty of activities and events taking place during the summer holidays to keep children entertained, which you can view online at http://www.normanbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/events/ or call 01724 720588 for more information.