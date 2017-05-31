Get all shook up when Elvis tribute performs

Now regarded as Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute, A Vision of Elvis continues to sell out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and Europe.

And the show visits The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on July 1.

With a brand new show, A Vision of Elvis leaves audiences all shook up, with an uplifting and authentic Elvis experience. Celebrating the music of Elvis Presley the show takes you on a journey from Elvis’s Movie Years through to his ‘68 Comeback building to a climatic Concert years’ finale.

The multi award winning Rob Kingsley has the total package and together with his spectacular live band, this show leaves the audience in no doubt that they are witnessing a truly authentic Elvis show.

Tickets, priced £22 each, are on sale now, visit Baths Hall or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.