Garthorpe church hosts wine tasting evening

St Marys’ Church in Garthorpe are holding two events this month.

On Saturday July 15 between 3pm and 5pm strawberries and cream will be served plus either tea or coffee for £2 per person.

On Saturday July 22 the church holds its first wine tasting session.

There will be four different wines plus cheese and biscuits.

Tickets are £6 and the event runs 7.30-11pm.

Glasses and bottles of wine can be purchased after the wine tasting.

Everyone is welcome to both of these fundraising events and for more information please visit the website stmaryschurchgarthorpe.simplesite.com or phone 01724 798241.